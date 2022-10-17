Fire marshal asks for help identifying vehicle of interest in Nakia Creek Fire

By FOX 12 Staff
Oct. 17, 2022
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying persons and a vehicle of interest in the Nakia Creek Fire.

The images shared by Clark County were taken Sunday, Oct. 9 around 3:30 p.m. on a ridge near where the Nakia Creek Fire is burning on Larch Mountain.

“We are looking for what we believe is a white or light-colored Subaru vehicle,” said Assistant Fire Marshal Curtis Eavenson. “Based on witness statements, we also believe there were two men and two women connected with this vehicle.”

If anyone recognizes the vehicle or has any information regarding the ongoing wildfire investigation, they are urged to contact Clark County’s Fire Marshal Office at (564) 397-3320.

