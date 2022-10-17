Gresham police asking for help solving 2021 murder

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving an unsolved 2021 murder.

Officers first responded Nov. 28 around 8:45 p.m. to Pat Pfeifer Park near NE 172nd Avenue and NE Glisan Street on reports of an unresponsive man.

Arriving officers found the body of 24-year-old Jose Juan Santos-Elias of Portland, dead from a gunshot wound.

The Gresham P.D. says several people around the park were interviewed but investigators believe Santos-Elias was there only for a short time before being found by the people who reported his body.

Police ask anyone with information or who witnessed the murder to call the Gresham P.D. tip line at (503) 618-2719 or 1-888-989-3505.

