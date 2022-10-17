Jury reaches $10.4 million verdict in 2016 NW 23rd gas explosion.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Nearly six years after a gas explosion in Northwest Portland injured numerous people and caused millions in property damage, two people injured in the explosion have been awarded several million dollars in court.

The Multnomah County jury verdict comes days away from the six-year anniversary of the explosion triggered after workers for Loy Clark Pipeline Co. ruptured a gas line while excavating at NW 23rd Avenue and NW Glisan Street on Oct. 19, 2016.

During the explosion, a historic three-story building at the corner of NW 23rd and Glisan was destroyed while and neighboring three-story building housing beauty shop Dosha was gutted.

A verdict on Oct. 13 found Loy Clark Pipeline Co. responsible for punitive damages of $4.6 million.

“Many police and firemen were injured, property damage alone was more than $17 million. The jury found that the pipeline company was consciously indifferent to the safety of our community,” said Greg Kafoury, one of the plaintiffs’ lawyers.

During the trial, Walt Kelly, a pipeline safety expert testified about the conditions before the explosion, saying workers failed to follow a safety checklist and noted that all four workers failed to observe paint markings indicating a gas line underneath the area they were excavating.

A NW Natural worker who notified nearby responders of high readings on his gas meter prior to the explosion was awarded $1,616,000 in compensation.

Kristen Prentice, a beautician at Dosha, was half a block away from the explosion. Lawyers argued in court both Prentice and Rader developed post-traumatic stress disorder following the events on Oct. 19. They also argued the two suffered severe inner ear injuries.

Prentice was awarded damages of $4,275,000 in compensation.

“Jurors who spoke to attorneys for both sides after the verdict agreed that the evidence for punitive damages was ‘overwhelming,’” the plaintiffs’ lawyers ended with.

