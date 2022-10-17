Knife-wielding robbery suspect found by K9, arrested in St. Helens

ST. HELENS Ore. (KPTV) - A 35-year-old man suspected of stealing a vehicle and robbing a St. Helens Walmart was arrested Saturday with the help of a police dog, according to the St. Helens Police Department.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., police responded to the Walmart at 2295 Gable Road after reports of a theft in progress.

Witnesses said the suspect swung a knife at a customer while running away from store employees, then drove away in a stolen vehicle.

Police said they found a man who matched the description near Gable Road but he fled on foot, jumping over several fences and escaped.

As police continued to search, they found the stolen vehicle abandoned on railroad tracks near Port Avenue. Police said they found evidence inside the vehicle that the suspect’s name was Paul Costello.

Later that night around 11:30 p.m., a police officer on patrol spotted a man matching Costello’s description near 373 South Columbia River Highway.

Police said the man fled again, and they brought in “K-9 Ryder,” a St. Helens police dog to help with the search.

After K-9 Ryder found Costello hiding in blackberry bushes, he was arrested and booked into Columbia County Jail. His charges include robbery, resisting arrest and possession of a stolen vehicle.

St. Helens Police asked that anyone with additional information about this case to contact them at 503-397-1521.

