Man indicted for ‘unprovoked attack’ on Hillsboro police officer

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A man accused of attacking an officer near the west precinct in August has been booked into jail, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

The incident happened on Aug. 19. Police said 20-year-old Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano reportedly attacked 23-year-veteran of the Hillsboro Police Department Lieutenant Neil Potter.

Police called the attack unprovoked, saying Aguilar-Mandujano knocked Potter to the ground, breaking facial bones and getting a concussion. Aguilar-Mandujano then continued the attack while Potter was on the ground, making movements towards his gun, according to police.

RELATED: Hillsboro P.D. releases new details in officer-involved shooting (GRAPHIC IMAGE)

Aguilar-Mandujano was shot by an officer, but the police department did not say if Potter was the one who fired the gun.

Aquilar-Mandujano remained hospitalized after the shooting. His family spoke with FOX 12 after the incident and said they believe their son being shot is something that could’ve been avoided given the precinct was so close, saying the officer could’ve called for backup.

SEE ALSO: Family wants answers in Hillsboro officer-involved shooting

On Oct. 13, a Washington County Grand Jury indicted Aguilar-Mandujano for second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, and assault on a police officer. Police said Aguilar-Mandujano was booked into the Washington County Jail on Oct. 14.

The investigation is ongoing by the Washington County Major Crimes Team, and no additional details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.