Man killed, woman seriously injured in stabbing in NE Portland

Scene from stabbing in northeast Portland
Scene from stabbing in northeast Portland(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:08 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a stabbing that happened in northeast Portland early Monday morning.

Just after 12:30 a.m., North Precinct officers responded to a stabbing in the area of Northeast 42nd Avenue and Northeast Weidler Street. Officers arrived and found a man and woman who were injured.

Police said the man, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene. The woman was taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

SEE ALSO: Knife-wielding robbery suspect found by K9, arrested in St. Helens

A man has been detained as part of the investigation, according to police.

Northeast Weidler Street will be closed from Northeast 42nd Avenue to Northeast 43rd Avenue during the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Detective Meghan Burkeen at 503-823-2092, Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Steve Gandy Stephen.Gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov, and reference case number 22-278556.

