OSP: Nearly 9K pounds of processed marijuana found during traffic stop in Eagle Point

Garbage bags full of dried, processed marijuana
Garbage bags full of dried, processed marijuana(Oregon State Police)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:54 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of pounds of processed marijuana was seized by Oregon State Police during a traffic stop last week.

The traffic stop happened on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at about 3 p.m. A trooper stopped a white Dodge truck out of Texas, pulling a large cargo trailer, for several traffic violations on SR-62 in Eagle Point.

OSP said the trooper developed cause to believe the vehicle was involved in the exportation of marijuana. During a consent search of the cargo trailer, the trooper found about 350 garbage bags containing dried, processed marijuana which weighed about 8,850 pounds.

The driver, identified by OSP as 30-year-old Manuel Rodriguez Plascencia, from Turlock, California, was issued criminal citations and released.

OSP was helped during the investigation by the OSP Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team and the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Detectives investigating the scene
Man indicted for ‘unprovoked attack’ on Hillsboro police officer
Biden’s Oregon visit gives national attention to local political races
Biden’s Oregon visit gives national attention to local political races
Closure on SE Stark due to deadly crash
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in SE Portland
Scene from stabbing in northeast Portland
Man killed, woman seriously injured in stabbing in NE Portland; suspect arrested