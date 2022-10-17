Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that occurred in the southeast area early Monday morning.

Just before 7 a.m., East Precinct officers were called out to a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle at Southeast 146th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. Police said a pedestrian, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The involved driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Major Crash Team has responded to the scene. Southeast Stark Street will be closed between Southeast 143rd Avenue and Southeast 148th Avenue during the crash investigation.

No additional details have been released by police at this time.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.