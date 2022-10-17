Portland Trail Blazers sign forward Nassir Little to multi-year contract extension

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Forward Nassir Little has signed a multi-year contract extension with the Portland Trail Blazers, the team announced Monday.

Little joined the Blazers in 2019 after being selected with the 25th overall pick in the NBA Draft. Since then, Little has accrued career averages of 5.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.5 blocks and 16.7 minutes in 138 careers games for the Blazers.

“Nassir is a talented player who has grown every year and has a very bright future,” said General Manager Joe Cronin. “We are very excited that he chose to extend with us, and we look forward to continuing to see him shine on and off the court.”

SEE ALSO: Trail Blazers look to upcoming season with changes across the board

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported the deal is for four years and $28 million.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.