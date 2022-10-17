Sheriff: Man made statements about wanting to shoot Yamhill County deputy after arrest

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man who was arrested on multiple warrants last week made statements about wanting to shoot a deputy, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began on Oct. 14, at about 7:30 p.m., when deputies contacted people inside a vehicle parked at Maud Williamson State Park after it had closed. The sheriff’s office said a woman in the vehicle gave a valid name, but the man, identified as 24-year-old Josoph Allen Haney, provided multiple names and none were legitimate.

After learning Haney’s real name, deputies learned he had active arrest warrants out of Yamhill County, including a warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

When told he was under arrest and to get out of the vehicle, Haney refused to exit the vehicle. Deputies then began to remove Haney from the vehicle when he stated he had a gun. The sheriff’s office said deputies controlled Haney, took him into custody and found a loaded .45 caliber handgun in his waistband.

While being taken to the Yamhill County Jail, the sheriff’s office said Haney told a deputy that he had planned to “shoot the deputy in the face” during the contact and made multiple statements that he should have shot the deputy and that he wished he had gotten into a shootout with deputies.

Haney was booked into jail on two outstanding warrants as well as new charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, giving false information to a police officer, resisting arrest, and unlawful possession of a firearm (carry concealed weapon.)

