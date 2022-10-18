Getting Warmer Through Midweek

The morning clouds slowly cleared out to sunshine and temperatures were kept much cooler today than we saw this weekend. But we’re heading back into warmer weather starting tomorrow.

We’ll see high pressure for the next few days and winds are going to remain light. We may see a few morning clouds, but the next several days will be mostly sunny and hazy with wildfire smoke lingering in the Willamette Valley. Expect high temperatures to climb into the upper 70s tomorrow and then right around 80 on Wednesday. Both days will be right around or just above the previous record highs. Thursday will still be warm, with highs in the mid 70s.

By Friday, we see a big change in our weather pattern. Sometime in the second half of Friday, the first of several wet systems will arrive. Friday will be much cloudier and could be quite wet through the evening. This looks to be our first soaking since mid-June. Temperatures will also be much cooler, in the mid 60s. The rest of the weekend and early next week will see highs only reaching the upper 50s to low 60s. That’s a big change from the first half of this month!

Expect on and off showers Saturday and some light showers to begin Sunday, but then another wet system could arrive Sunday night, bringing more widespread rain. Showers will continue on Monday as well. Augtober looks to officially be coming to and end, so enjoy these last few days of summer-like weather!

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.