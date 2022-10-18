Hazy, smoky, & warm again Wednesday. Rain arrives on Friday

It’s a hazy, smoky, & warm afternoon outside. After areas of morning fog/clouds, skies have cleared and will stay clear most of tonight. October is known for hazy conditions, fog, and poor air quality at times. But this year we’ve got 3 fires within 100 miles smoldering along which is adding extra fire smoke.

Air quality varies widely across the region with the Portland/Vancouver metro area between MODERATE and UNHEALTHY late this afternoon. Some areas aren’t so bad (west metro), other spots really mucky (central/north metro). EXPECT SIMILAR AIR QUALITY TOMORROW AND POSSIBLY THURSDAY. This is not like what we saw two years ago with air quality up into the HAZARDOUS range, but it is the worst air quality of 2022 for parts of the metro area. You’ll be fine outdoors unless you are sensitive to smoke.

Smoky Skies (kptv)

The warm weather continues through Thursday with a mix of morning fog and afternoon hazy sunshine each day. Strong high pressure remains over the West Coast these next two days.

The well-advertised weather pattern change arrives on Friday. A Pacific cold front pushes rain inland by midday and then we’ll have a rainy/windy late afternoon and evening. A cooler airmass follows Saturday and beyond. Showers will come and go Saturday, but then we get a break for much of Sunday. At this point Sunday looks like the driest day of the weekend, but not completely dry. Steady rain returns again Monday, and possibly Tuesday.

