Missing Portland teen believed to be in danger

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old.

According to ODHS, Jayla Mae Warren, 12, went missing from her foster home in Portland on Oct. 13. Authorities added concern Warren may be in danger.

Warren is described as a 5′6″ Black girl, weighing 110 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes and typically wears tank tops and sweatpants, ODHS said Monday.

Officials added that Warren is known to spend time around the neighborhoods around SE 122nd Avenue and SE Powell Boulevard, and around SE 132nd Avenue and SE Powell Boulevard.

Anyone who sees Warren is asked to call 911 or local law enforcement.

