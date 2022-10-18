Nakia Creek Fire grows to nearly 1,800 acres, evacuation levels remain unchanged

CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - Cooler temperatures and high relative humidity helped firefighters make steady progress on the Nakia Creek Fire overnight.

On Tuesday morning, officials said the fire, which began on Oct. 9 about nine miles from Camas, has grown to 1,796 acres and is 5% contained. The wildfire exploded Sunday afternoon due to dry and windy conditions.

Officials confirmed the Nakia Creek Fire was human caused. The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office asked for the public’s help Monday identifying persons and a vehicle of interest in the fire.

RELATED: Fire marshal asks for help identifying vehicle of interest in Nakia Creek Fire

Firefighters will continue Tuesday to focus on building fire lines, both by hand and with bulldozers. Officials said an additional 140 resources will arrive and help push progress forward. Weather conditions are expected to improve later Tuesday morning, which will allow for use of aircraft to help battle the fire.

Evacuations were issued Sunday after fire activity increased. Those evacuation levels shrank on Monday and have not changed at this time. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office will post updates to their Facebook page.

Nakia Creek Fire evacuation zone map (CRESA (Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency))

A Red Cross shelter is open at Camas Church of Nazarene, located at 2204 Northeast Birch Street, for evacuees.

SEE ALSO: Families and their pets receive help after being displaced by Nakia Creek Fire

Three small spot fires were found to the north and northwest of the main body of the fire on Monday. Resources were dispatched to those areas and fire lines were completed around them.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.