Portland artist creates scary realistic pumpkin carvings

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Portland artist Joey Edwards uses pumpkins to create chillingly realistic works of art!

Often streaming his process online, Edwards shows that pumpkin carving isn’t just for Halloween! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by his studio to learn more about how he creates his over the top jack-o-lanterns.

You can find Joey Edwards online and this weekend at the Portland Oddities and Curiosities Expo, click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.