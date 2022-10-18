Portland artist creates scary realistic pumpkin carvings

Portland artist Joey Edwards uses pumpkins to create chillingly realistic works of art!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:59 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Portland artist Joey Edwards uses pumpkins to create chillingly realistic works of art!

Often streaming his process online, Edwards shows that pumpkin carving isn’t just for Halloween! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by his studio to learn more about how he creates his over the top jack-o-lanterns.

You can find Joey Edwards online and this weekend at the Portland Oddities and Curiosities Expo, click here to learn more.

