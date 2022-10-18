Portland police identify 40-year-old man killed in Old Town stabbing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the 40-year-old man who was killed in a stabbing in the Old Town Chinatown neighborhood last month.

On Friday, Sept. 30, just before 11:30 a.m., Anthony Matthew Hartley was stabbed in the area of West Burnside Street and Northwest 3rd Avenue. Hartley died at the scene.

Police said Dorian A. Cannon, 50, was detained at the scene by officers and later arrested. Cannon was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released. Anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@police.portlandoregon.gov or by phone at 503-823-0762, or Detective Michael Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0991.

