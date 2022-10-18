PPB, Crime Stoppers seek help to solve 2015 deadly shooting of 23-year-old man

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help to find who shot and killed a 23-year-old man in October 2015.

Dion Anthony Matthews Jr. was found dead in a parking lot behind Dante’s, located at 380 West Burnside Street, on the evening of Sunday, October 18, 2015. The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined Matthews died of a gunshot wound.

According to police, witnesses reported seeing people running from the area and vehicles being driven away after the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Police said the family is asked for help to solve this case. Matthews’ mother Taunya released the following statement:

“I’m a grieving mother with a voice. I’m reaching out as it has been six long devastating years since my only son’s murder. That day changed my life forever, Please help me help others to put these massive killings to rest in our town of Portland Oregon. I know someone and people had seen something on the night of October 18, 2015, behind Dante’s at 11:15 p.m., where my baby was killed cold blooded, as the killer or killers walked up to him and took his life. Let’s stand together save our children’s life from ending so very young and soon due to act of senseless violence.

I do understand if you don’t want to come out publicly to say something so please do so anonymously. Do the right thing, clear your consciousness and heart. Aren’t you all tired of going to funerals and burying your children and loved ones?”

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in this case. Anyone wishing to submit a secure and anonymous tip should visit www.crimestoppersoforegon.com/ or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for your smart phone or tablet.

