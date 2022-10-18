‘Property taxes have gone up more than double’: Santiam Canyon Fire survivor reveals hurdles in rebuilding

SANTIAM CANYON Ore. (KPTV) - Those who were impacted by the Santiam Canyon fires have faced the tough decision of whether to rebuild or move. For some who decided to stay and start new are now dealing with much higher property taxes on top of everything else. One Mill City woman says it was shocking when she got her property tax statement this week.

“We’re not naive to think that since we have a brand new house, we are not going to pay more for property tax, but it’s just ridiculous,” said DeAnn Pantoja. “Our property taxes have gone up more than double since the rebuild after Beachie Creek.”

Pantoja says she isn’t the only one facing this.

“I’ve talked to several neighbors,” said Pantoja. “If you put in a manufactured home, you got two bills this year. One for your lot and one for your personal property which is your house. Our neighbors next to us, their bill went up three times what they were paying before the fire.”

We reached out to the Marion County Board of Commissioners and received this statement:

“This tax increase is a function of state law and not the county. Based on Measure 50 and Oregon tax law, the maximum assessed value of each unchanged property can increase no more than 3% each year. However, legal and/or physical changes to the property are considered to be exceptions to this limit. A lot of rebuilding has occurred in the fire-affected region of Marion County, and the assessed value on new or updated construction are not grandfathered in or the same as the old assessed value on these affected properties. The Marion County Assessor’s Office sent a letter notifying fire-affected residents and informing them of this in mid-September, and we continue to work with residents regarding their specific property to help them better understand and prepare for any changes in their property taxes.”

Pantoja says she will be paying, but it’s just another hurdle for her and her neighbors to be back home.

“One of our neighbors is just getting back,” said Pantoja. “Money has been a big issue, and red tape, and everything that goes with it. He’s stressed. How is he going to pay a higher tax bill if he can barely get his house back? I just think people need to be aware when they rebuild that this is what you’re going to get.”

