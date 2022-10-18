Sherwood P.D. arrests man lurking in apartment windows, exposing himself

SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) – The Sherwood Police Department says a Hillsboro man is in custody after prowling an apartment complex and masturbating outside of a window.

According to authorities, officers found Armando Servin-Talavero on Oct. 10 around 7 a.m. after receiving reports of a man prowling the Sunfield Lake Apartment Complex. The caller told dispatchers they had seen a man looking inside multiple ground-floor apartment windows.

Further investigation revealed Servin-Talavero was seen outside of a window masturbating, officers reported.

Servin-Talavero was arrested and charged with public indecent Oct. 18.

Officers believe there may still be further victims and witnesses and are asking anyone who can assist in the investigation to contact the Sherwood P.D. at (503) 629-0111, and reference case # 222830130.

