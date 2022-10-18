Sherwood P.D. arrests man lurking in apartment windows, exposing himself

Armando Servin-Talavero.
Armando Servin-Talavero.(Sherwood Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 2:58 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) – The Sherwood Police Department says a Hillsboro man is in custody after prowling an apartment complex and masturbating outside of a window.

According to authorities, officers found Armando Servin-Talavero on Oct. 10 around 7 a.m. after receiving reports of a man prowling the Sunfield Lake Apartment Complex. The caller told dispatchers they had seen a man looking inside multiple ground-floor apartment windows.

Further investigation revealed Servin-Talavero was seen outside of a window masturbating, officers reported.

Servin-Talavero was arrested and charged with public indecent Oct. 18.

Officers believe there may still be further victims and witnesses and are asking anyone who can assist in the investigation to contact the Sherwood P.D. at (503) 629-0111, and reference case # 222830130.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police Lights
Portland police identify 40-year-old man killed in Old Town stabbing
Nakia Creek Fire grows to nearly 1,800 acres, evacuation levels remain unchanged
Nakia Creek Fire grows to nearly 1,800 acres, evacuation levels remain unchanged
Tilikum Crossing
‘Unhealthy’ air quality in Portland, Vancouver metro areas due to wildfire smoke
Dion Anthony Matthews Jr.
PPB, Crime Stoppers seek help to solve 2015 deadly shooting of 23-year-old man