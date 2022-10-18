‘Unhealthy’ air quality in Portland, Vancouver metro areas due to wildfire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Southwest Clean Air Agency and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality have continued an Air Quality Advisory, which is in effect until Thursday at 6 p.m. A Smoke Air Quality Advisory also remains in effect.
Air quality reached unhealthy levels Tuesday morning in the Portland and Vancouver metro areas. Those unhealthy levels may continue at times through Thursday.
FOX 12 Meteorologist Jeff Forgeron says the poor air quality is due to fall inversion and trapped fire smoke from the Nakia Creek Fire. There are also spots of fog.
SEE ALSO: Nakia Creek Fire grows to nearly 1,800 acres, evacuation levels remain unchanged
Children, older adults, people with chronic health conditions and people who are pregnant are asked to limit their outdoors. Sensitive groups should stay indoors and watch for coughing, shortness of breath.
The air quality will improve Thursday night into the weekend, as rain and southwest winds move into the area.
For more information about the air quality can be found at www.swcleanair.gov or www.oregon.gov/DEQ. For forecast updates, click here.
