Warm & hazy next few days, big pattern change by Friday!

Good morning! It’s a cool & calm start to our Tuesday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Temperatures have been falling pretty rapidly overnight & early this A.M. due to clear skies, light wind and dry air. Areas of dense fog will be possible around portions of our valleys, so be prepared for pockets of lower visibility as you hit the roads. Smoke could also become more of an issue today due to light wind and smoke draining into our valleys from the Nakia Creek Fire (near Larch Mountain in Clark County). As I write this discussion around 3:00 A.M., air quality is generally in the good to moderate range. Aside from the smoke, expect to see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Our weather should be similar on Wednesday with patchy A.M. fog and hazy afternoon sunshine. We have a better shot at breaking a record high tomorrow with afternoon temps near 80 degrees. The records highs at PDX for today and tomorrow are both 78 degrees.

High pressure will start to break down on Thursday, which will lead to a slightly cooler day. Highs should only reach about 70 degrees as clouds build in late in the day. Beyond Thursday, we’ll enter a much different weather pattern (more typical of late October). A cold front will come racing in between Friday morning and afternoon. Rain will arrive to the coast during the morning, and will spread inland between the afternoon and evening. Highs should only reach the low to mid 60s Friday. Once the cold front slides through, we’ll transition to on & off showers. These showers should be with us throughout much of Saturday. Sunday will be the drier day this weekend, but another batch of rain could arrive Sunday evening. Expect highs in the upper 50s this weekend, with overnight lows in the 40s.

How much rain is on the way? We’re still nailing down the fine details, but conservatively speaking, we should pick up at least 0.50-1.00″ of rain Friday-Sunday. The coast, Coast Range and Cascades will likely receive more precipitation than that. In addition, our first significant snow of the season is coming to the Cascades, especially above 4,000 feet. Forecast snowfall totals above 4,000 feet should be in the 6-12″+ range through Sunday, with more coming next week.

Take the time to clear out your gutters and storm drains, because a big pattern change is only a few days away.

Have a great Tuesday!

