1 dead, 2 injured, 1 arrested for DUII after SUV smashes into tree on Hwy 211

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A California man is dead and two others injured after an SUV smashed into a tree along Highway 211 in Clackamas County on Tuesday, according to the the Oregon State Police.

Shortly before 9 p.m., police responded to a single vehicle crash near milepost 9 where a single white BMW X5 had crashed on the northbound shoulder. Police said they found about 20 pounds of packaged marijuana in and around the vehicle.

The rear passenger, 28-year-old Hubert Armaspena of Modesto, Calif. was pronounced dead at the scene. The front passenger, 22-year-old Jesus Farias-Alvarez, also of Modesto, was taken to Salem Hospital with critical injuries by Life Flight.

The driver, 22-year-old Francisco Torres of Modesto had suffered non-life threatening injuries, and police said he “displayed signs of impairment.” Torres was taken to OHSU before being arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail. His charges include DUII and negligent homicide.

