2 students injured in shooting near Jefferson High School

Jefferson High School.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:14 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau confirmed that shots were fired near Jefferson High School on Tuesday afternoon.

Portland Public Schools released a statement shortly after 5 p.m. saying two students received non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

PPS says the shooting happened shortly after school got out for the day and an investigation by the PPB is now underway.

Students who are still on campus are being released to their parents on Kerby Street exit.

This is developing news and will be updated as more information becomes available.

