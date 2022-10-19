Air quality issues through Thursday, rain returning Friday

Good morning! It’s another smoky start to the day across the Portland/Vancouver metro area due to ongoing wildfires in the region. We have clear skies and light wind, which has allowed another inversion to form. This is trapping particulate matter near the surface, keeping air quality on the unhealthy side of the spectrum. In addition, our air is saturating as it cools down, so fog is becoming more of a factor. Prepare for pockets of dense fog as we approach sunrise. Similar to Tuesday, it’ll take some time to break out of this inversion. Between the mid to late morning, fog should gradually burn off. Beyond that, expect another hazy, sunny day across the area with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Limit your time outdoors, because we’re anticipating air quality to be an issue through Thursday.

Areas of fog should form again between tonight and early tomorrow morning. We’ll also have a weak short-wave passing overhead. This should generate more mid-level clouds. Generally speaking, expect a partly cloudy and mild day with highs near 70 degrees. Thursday will be our last dry day before a big pattern change occurs. Take some time to clear out your gutters and prep your properties for the wet season (because it’s not far away).

We’ll kick off Friday on a dry note, but showers will begin to spread over the Washington and northern Oregon Coast between the late morning and early afternoon. Between the mid to late afternoon, rain will spread inland. Highs should only reach the low 60s. Rain will continue between Friday night and early Saturday before transitioning to on & off showers. Temperatures are going to be drastically cooler this weekend compared to last weekend. Our highs at PDX last Saturday and Sunday were 87 & 85 degrees respectively. Temperatures will be 25-30 degrees cooler this weekend with highs struggling to reach 60 degrees. Snow will also make a return to the Cascades. Initially, the snow level will be well above the passes on Friday. By Saturday, snow levels will lower to about 4,000 feet. Some of our mountain passes could deal with partially snow-covered roads. Don’t get caught off guard, especially on some of the higher passes like Santiam Pass.

Cool & wet weather will likely carry into at least early next week. There’s no sign of another warm up or extended dry spell beyond this week.

Have a great Wednesday!

