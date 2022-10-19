Commissioner Hardesty proposes new school zones, safety improvements near Cleveland High School

Portland City Council to consider ordinance to install school zone
Portland City Council to consider ordinance to install school zone(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:01 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Transportation Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty proposed an emergency ordinance Wednesday to make safety improvements, after a crash near Cleveland High School killed a local Chef on October 4.

According to Hardesty, Powell Boulevard is a high crash corridor where 17 people have died since 2017. Her resolution is to make the intersection of Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 26th Avenue safer by turning it into a school zone.

SEE ALSO: ODOT looking into changes to Powell Blvd. after renowned chef killed

As transportation commissioner, Hardesty can install a school zone on SE 26th Ave but not on SE Powell Blvd since it is under the State’s jurisdiction. The ordinance asked the Oregon Department of Transportation to install a school zone and for Powell Blvd to be transferred to the City’s control.

“I want to hold ODOT to their word and am optimistic we can work together as partners to make the streets around all Portland schools safer and start transforming Southeast Powell Boulevard,” said Hardesty. “However, PBOT will not wait to act. I’m hopeful my colleagues will join me in approving this resolution, so we can start making the intersection at SE 26th and Powell safer starting tomorrow, with additional improvements throughout the year.”

If approved by Council, the Portland Bureau of Transportation plans to install the school zone signage on 26th Ave Thursday morning. Hardesty is optimistic that ODOT will move quickly to install a school zone on Powell as well.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

ODOT cam near OR-228
Stretch of southbound I-5 closed in Linn County due to multiple crashes, foggy conditions
'Dine the Couve' gives people chance to explore Vancouver food scene
‘Dine the Couve’ gives people the chance to explore Vancouver food scene
'Dine the Couve' gives people the chance to explore Vancouver food scene
Explosion caught on camera early Wednesday morning
Early morning explosion caught on camera in SE Portland