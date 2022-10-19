‘Dine the Couve’ gives people the chance to explore Vancouver food scene

With 36 restaurants participating, this year’s culinary event includes beloved Vancouver restaurants alongside new ones.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:59 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, Wash (KPTV) – Dine the Couve is back giving diners a chance to explore the Vancouver food scene. With 36 restaurants participating, this year’s culinary event includes beloved Vancouver restaurants alongside new ones.

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by Mav’s Taphouse, one the participating restaurants, to learn more about the event.

Check out their restaurant list here.

