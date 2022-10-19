Early morning explosion caught on camera in SE Portland

Explosion caught on camera early Wednesday morning
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:38 AM PDT
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An explosion rocked a southeast Portland neighborhood early Wednesday morning and it was caught on camera.

The explosion happened just after midnight on Southeast 148th, between Southeast Main and Southeast Stark.

A homeowner in the area sent in video of the explosion to FOX 12. The video shows a car pull up and then drive off right before the explosion. The homeowner says a fence was slightly damaged and burned a bit. She did see police outside for about two hours investigating the area.

FOX 12 has reached out to authorities to see if anyone was hurt, if the explosion caused any serious damage, or if anyone has been arrested.

Portland police said officers responded to the scene and found remnants of what appeared to be modified fireworks. Officers notified the Explosives Disposal Unit and collected evidence.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released at this time.

