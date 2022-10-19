Emergency vet hours reduced due to lack of veterinarians.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland emergency pet hospital that people have relied on for years will temporarily be no longer able to offer 24-hour care.

Dove Lewis Emergency Hospital treats about 100 pets a day but with their adjusted hours, they’re only able to treat 60. Like many other Portland businesses, they’re facing critical staffing problems. As of October 19, walk-in emergency care will only be available from 2pm to 10pm, 7 days a week.

“There are not enough veterinarians and technicians for us to feel like we can responsibly stay open,” says Tess Payne, Director of Community Engagement, Dove Lewis.

Dove Lewis says they are committed to returning to 24/7 emergency care as soon as they can, but it could be 3-6 months.

Tess Payne says, the emergency rooms are at about 50% staffing. Part of this is from the pandemic and the other part, is there aren’t enough vets and technicians graduating from school to fill the abundant need.

“They’re really the ones that are absolutely crucial and essential to making sure that the animals who are turning to us for emergency care are getting the quality of medical care that they need,” says Payne.

Emergency hours may be limited but if your pet does need extra care, they will be taken to the ICU where they will still be monitored 24/7.

Lynn and her dog Mutzrella live in St. Helens and know the value of 24-hour care. She had to drive all the way into Portland to get help for her dog during an emergency.

“They’ve actually saved his life because he had his accident and it was after hours and it was 10 at night,” says Lynn Condello.

Mutzrella accidentally ate Tylenol and had to get it out before it was too late

“If this place wasn’t open I can barely make it here in an hour so I would be like what crockside and mustard trying to get them to vomit on my own?” says Condello. “They’re wonderful people I wish they didn’t have to.”

Emergencies are stressful and scary but Dove Lewis says you can plan for them. Payne says to do research look up with your closest emergency veterinarian; see what their hours are and check in from time to time.

Fox 12 reached out to other emergency clinics in Vancouver, NE Portland and Tanasbourne, who say their staffing levels are fine and are accepting patients.

Dove Lewis Hospital Hours: Emergency Walk-ins: 2pm-10pm. 7 days a week

Urgent Care: 8am-6pm by appointment, 7 days a week

