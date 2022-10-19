Faith leaders campaign for measure that would tighten gun laws in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Some Oregon faith leaders are urging voters to pass one of the strictest gun laws in the nation, and they plan to repeat that message every weekend up until the Nov. 8 election.

Faith leaders are calling their statewide campaign for Measure 114, “Safe Oregon Sabbath.” They say they just want to get the word out and that everyone can take part in their own way.

“Just take a moment of silence and think about someone who’s been shot, everyone knows someone, and just offer your own moment of quiet,” said Rev. Dr. Mark Knutson, Chair of Lift Every Voice Oregon. “This movement, this coalition is way broader than faith communities. It’s faith communities and people of just good will who never walked into a church, synagogue, mosque or temple, but they are working hard, good will, cross the borders in this state.”

Lift Every Voice Oregon gathered nearly 162,000 signatures to get the measure on next month’s ballot.

If it passes, Measure 114 would require anyone buying a gun to apply for a permit first. There would be a number of steps required to get a permit; you would need to pay a fee, submit a photo ID, be fingerprinted, complete approved training in gun safety, pass a criminal background check, and not be legally prohibited from having guns.

Law enforcement would also be able to deny a permit to anyone who’s likely to be a danger to themselves or others.

The measure would also prohibit the manufacture, purchase of possession of ammunition magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds.

There are several groups that oppose Measure 114. The National Rifle Association says it violates the Second Amendment and that criminals would not obey the new regulations.

A group called Sportsmen Opposed to Gun Violence says the measure puts enormous restrictions on Oregonians who want to legally hunt.

