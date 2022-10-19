Florence man arrested in connection with hit-and-run that critically injured OSU student

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that critically injured an Oregon State University student last month, according to the Corvallis Police Department.

The crash happened on Sept. 26, at about 6:20 p.m., in the 2600 block of Northwest Harrison Boulevard in the Greek Row area. Police said 21-year-old Aliyah Lopez was hit by a vehicle, which then fled the scene.

Lopez was taken to Corvallis Good Samaritan Regional Medical with traumatic injuries.

Based on the investigation, police said they’re looking for a beige or champagne-colored full-sized SUV similar to a Chevrolet Tahoe or a full-sized pickup truck with a canopy.

On Oct. 13, detectives received a tip about a possible vehicle of interest in the case. Police said detectives located the vehicle and obtained a a search warrant to seize, search and analyze the vehicle for evidence of the crash.

Kenneth Kreitz, 47, of Florence, was identified by detectives as the suspect. Kreitz was arrested Wednesday morning and booked into the Benton County Jail for reckless driving, failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons, third-degree assault, reckless endangering another person, and tampering with physical evidence.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details were released by police.

