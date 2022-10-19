Highway 20 crash leaves pedestrian dead

MALHEUR COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Highway 20, near milepost 254, left a pedestrian dead Sunday night, according to Oregon State Police.

Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash just before 10 p.m. to find that a westbound Ford Aerostar hit a pedestrian who was in the roadway at the time.

The pedestrian, later identified as 52-year-old Cory Easom, was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford was injured but is expected to recover.

OSP does not know why Easom was in the roadway.

