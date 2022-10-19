At least 1 dead after heavy fog causes multiple crashes on I-5 in Linn County; SB lanes closed

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A stretch of southbound Interstate 5 will be closed for several hours Wednesday after a deadly crash occurred in Linn County.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the southbound lanes of I-5 are closed at milepost 216, the OR-228 Halsey-Brownsville exit, due to multiple crashes.

SB I-5 is closed at MP 216, the OR 228 Halsey-Brownsville Exit due to multiple crashes in an area with heavy fog. Traffic is being detoured to OR 99E. Expect an extended closure.



— OregonDOT (@OregonDOT) October 19, 2022

Oregon State Police told FOX 12 that at least one person has died. OSP also said at least seven vehicles were involved in crashes over a one mile stretch of the interstate.

According to OSP, the preliminary cause of the crashes is heavy fog in the area.

ODOT said the closure will last for several hours. Traffic is being detoured at the Highway 228 exit to Highway 99E. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

