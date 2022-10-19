Minimal growth reported for Nakia Creek Fire, evacuation levels reduced

CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - Minimal fire growth was reported overnight for the Nakia Creek Fire.

As of Wednesday morning, the wildfire was estimated to be 1,869 acres and 12% contained. Officials said the fire is up just 73 acres from Tuesday morning.

Firefighters will continue to complete the fire line and bolster existing containment lines on Wednesday. With less fog and smoke in the area, fire managers are hopeful that aircraft will be able to fly the fire, dropping water on areas that are difficult for ground crews to get to.

Evacuation levels were reduced Wednesday morning. An update evacuation map can be found here.

The wildfire, which began on Oct. 9 about nine miles from Camas, has been determined to be human caused. The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office asked for the public’s help Monday identifying persons and a vehicle of interest.

