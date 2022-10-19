Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Highway 26

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Highway 26, near milepost 32, left a pedestrian dead late Monday night, according to Oregon State Police.

Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at about 11:20 p.m. to find that an eastbound semi-truck hit a man who was in the lane. The man, identified as 32-year-old Herman Neal, died at the scene.

OSP does not know why Neal was in the roadway. Highway 26 was affected for about four hours while OSP’s Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated.

