Police: Crashed, stolen car involved in shooting near Jefferson High School

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Police have seized a vehicle near Jefferson High School believed to be involved in a shooting that injured two students Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, detectives are confirming their belief that a white Hyundai, found crashed just after 4 p.m. on Northeast Alberta Street between Northeast Vancouver Avenue and Northeast Williams Avenue, was involved in the shooting that occurred near Jefferson High School. The Hyundai was later confirmed to have been stolen and the occupants had fled the scene.

Detectives seized the vehicle, collecting evidence found inside.

North Precinct officers were first dispatched at 3:59 p.m. to 5200 Block of North Kerby Avenue after someone reported hearing gunshots followed by lots of yelling near the school Tuesday afternoon.

Police arrived, finding evidence that shots had been fired just outside the school’s gym, before discovering a male student inside the school with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

After investigation, officers learned the student was outside when he was shot, before fleeing into the building.

According to PPB, a female student may also have suffered a graze wound to her hand which is being investigated.

“It’s very concerning when violence like this affects our kids. I’m just grateful there was no loss of life today,” said Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell. “I know our investigators will continue to review any information and I urge anyone who knows anything to come forward.”

Portland Public Schools released a statement shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday confirming the two students received non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting. Classes at Jefferson High School were canceled for Wednesday.

PPS says the shooting happened shortly after school got out for the day and urged anyone with information to contact the Portland Police Bureau at 503-823-3333, referring to case # 22-280110.

