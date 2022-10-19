Portland Police investigate death in Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police is investigating a body found in the Old Town neighborhood near Northwest 1st Avenue and Northwest Flanders Street Wednesday morning.

Officers from the Central Precinct responded to a call just after 10:15 a.m. Detectives from the Homicide Detail and Criminalists from the Forensic Evidence Division responded to collect evidence and process the scene.

PPB said it will release the dead person’s identity and cause of death after receiving approval from the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Ryan Foote at ryan.foote@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Travis Law at travis.law@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-280747.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.