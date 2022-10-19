Portland tops list of best city for ‘Pumpkin Lovers’

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A new list ranking the best cities for avid pumpkin fans is led by none other than Portland. According to the website LawnStarter, the rankings were decided based on cities with easy access to pumpkin patches, pumpkin treats and beverages, and pumpkin-related events.

Overall, Portland holds the highest number of pumpkin patches, as well as bakeries and coffee shops serving pumpkin-flavored treats, according to LawnStarter.

Best cities for pumpkin enthusiasts:

Portland, OR Los Angeles, CA New York, NY Miami, FL Seattle, WA Worcester, MA Las Vegas, NV Chicago, IL Aurora, IL San Diego, CA

Worst cities for pumpkin enthusiasts:

Macon, GA Laredo, TX Kansas City, KS Fayetteville, NC Newport News, VA Columbus, GA Brownsville, TX Anchorage, AK Port St. Lucie, FL Augusta, GA

Additionally, Portland ranked No. 22 in Google searches for pumpkin-related keywords, showing a strong appetite for the fall favorite.

