Prepare for snow, ice in Cascades this weekend, ODOT warns

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Drivers heading to or through higher elevations in central and southern Oregon this weekend should prepare for winter weather, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation on Tuesday.

With the predicted rain on Friday, the National Weather Service is forecasting several inches of snow to fall in the Cascades in areas above 4,000 feet. Travelers should prepare for wet and snow conditions during the day and ice in the early morning.

Jeremiah Griffin, ODOT district manager, said higher temperatures at lower elevations can be deceiving.

“It may be warm when you start your trip, but as you head into or over the mountains, temperatures drop and conditions can change quickly,” Griffin said. “Prepare before you leave and be ready to adjust for changing road conditions.”

To prepare for winter driving:

Always carry tire chains and practice putting them on.

Make sure vehicle tires have good tread and windshield wipers are clean and in good condition.

Make sure the vehicle’s heater and defroster are working well.

Pack warm clothes, extra snacks and water, and an emergency stock of medications.

Check Tripcheck.com for up-to-date road conditions.

“On the road, drivers should slow down, give other vehicles extra space, and drive according to conditions,” the ODOT said in a statement. “If you’re using GPS navigation, double check its route. Some GPS systems may lead you down unmaintained back roads. Be safe and stick to main roads.”

