Starbucks to close store in Pearl District due to ‘ongoing safety issues’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Another Starbucks location in Portland is closing its doors due in part to safety concerns, the company announced Wednesday.

A Starbucks spokesperson told FOX 12 that the Kearney Plaza store, located at Northwest 11th and Northwest Lovejoy, will close Thursday, Oct. 20, due to ongoing safety issues impacting customers and partners.

“We continue to equip our partners with the training, policies and information they need to address the societal challenges that cross our store thresholds every day. But when these efforts aren’t enough to ensure the safety of our partners, we will make the decision to close a store, regardless of its revenue or union status,” the company said in a statement.

The spokesperson says the company will relocate the employees at the Kearney Plaza store to other Portland-area stores.

Back in July, the company closed two other locations in Portland; one at SW 4th and Morrison and the Gateway location on NE Halsey Street. Those two locations were closed after workers reported incidents related to drug use and other disruptions in the cafes.

