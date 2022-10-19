Stretch of southbound I-5 closed in Linn County due to multiple crashes, foggy conditions

ODOT cam near OR-228
ODOT cam near OR-228(Oregon Department of Transportation)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:24 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A stretch of southbound Interstate 5 is closed Wednesday morning due to multiple crashes.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the southbound lanes of I-5 is closed at milepost 216, the OR-228 Halsey-Brownsville exit, due to multiple crashes in an area with heavy fog.

ODOT crews, along with Oregon State Police, fire crews and medical personnel, have responded to the scene.

There’s no word at this time if any one was injured or how many vehicles were involved in the crashes.

ODOT said the closure will last for several hours. Traffic is being detoured at the Highway 228 exit to Highway 99E. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

