Survivor returns to thank firefighters 5 years after near-deadly crash

DAMASCUS Ore. (KPTV) - Five years ago on Tuesday, a violent hit-and-run crash nearly killed then-21-year-old Ana Wakefield. The driver who hit her was impaired and took off after the crash on Highway 212 outside of Damascus, OR.

Wakefield survived, but didn’t know if she’d ever walk again. Since then, she’s spent the years in the hospital, recovering, learning how to walk again, to now enjoying the life she almost lost that day.

On Tuesday, Wakefield went to Clackamas Fire Station 1 to thank the firefighters who responded to the crash.

“I have just been wanting to go and give thanks to the people that saved my life today,” said Wakefield. “God put all the people, the right people in the right place at the right time to help save my life. Of course I gave them a hug! Crazy, but so fun, one of the firefighters at the fire station actually knew me from high school because he went to a rival school that I played for the state championship for basketball my senior year. I beat them and I definitely didn’t let him forget that.”

Wakefield says she doesn’t know what the future holds, but wants to inspire others going through tough times.

“Bad things happen and they leave us with scars. I have plenty of scars from my car crash,” said Wakefield. “When other people think you have been defeated, don’t live like that. Just know there are greater things and live in that hope.”

