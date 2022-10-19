Thick fire smoke through Thursday morning, then rain arrives Friday

It’s a warm, but very smoky day across the Portland/Vancouver/Salem metro areas. A normal fall inversion (warm in mountains, cooler in valleys) is trapping wildfire smoke from 4 fires in SW Washington and the Cedar Creek fire in the lowest elevations. Air quality is great in the mountains, but terrible in the valleys.

Today’s air quality is more “equal opportunity”. It’s in the UNHEALTHY category across much of the east/north metro (like yesterday), but west/south metro has now joined the party and has jumped into the UNHEALTHY category as well. The only bit of good news? Smoke was much thicker and more hazardous in September 2020. Still, I haven’t seen smoke this thick in mid-October in over 30 years

Expect similar smoke conditions tonight through Thursday morning. But a weakening inversion and a bit of a northwesterly breeze should “ventilate” the area for better conditions by midday and afternoon. More important, those fires will send their smoke away from us tomorrow afternoon as the wind switches.

Smoke Summary: Expect dense smoke through Thursday morning, then a bit of improvement Thursday afternoon. Most of the smoke should dissipate Friday. Air will be clean/clear this weekend and beyond as the fires will be put out by rain.

It’s a very warm day today with temperatures just a few degrees below the record high of 78 in Portland. Tomorrow will be cooler with partly cloudy skies, I expect even fewer morning foggy spots.

Light rain arrives midday Friday as the Pacific jet stream starts sending weather systems our way. After steady rain Friday afternoon/night, expect a sun and showers mix Saturday. Most likely it’ll be dry Sunday since we’ll be between systems. Then more rain falls off/on next week as the wet pattern is going to be around for awhile.

Snow levels will fall to the Cascade passes by Saturday morning. Most likely just a skiff of snow falls at Government Camp, but 6″ is possible way up at Timberline Lodge by Saturday evening. Most likely passes will remain clear, but a few spots of snow or ice are likely early Saturday and again Saturday night.

At this point we don’t see any stormy weather in the next week.

