Two Hoover gang members face life sentences in federal prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A federal jury in Portland found two Hoover gang members guilty Wednesday of serval crimes spanning decades including murder, robbery and drug dealing, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon.

Lorenzo Laron Jones, age 49 and Ronald Clayton Rhodes, age 37, were both members of the Hoovers, a criminal street gang operating in Oregon. The Hoovers originated in Los Angeles in the late 1960s and established a presence in Portland in the early 1980s. To maintain status and increase one’s position in the gang, members are expected to carry out violence on behalf of the organization.

Jones and Rhodes were both longtime Hoover members who, together, have a 30-year pattern of violent racketeering activity. As senior members of the gang, Jones and Rhodes mentored younger members and new recruits, using them to conduct business and violence on behalf of the gang.

The two were found guilty of racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, and using and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence. Both Jones and Rhodes face mandatory life sentences in federal prison. They will be sentenced at a later date.

“Today’s convictions are an important milestone, but only the beginning of our effort to hold accountable all those responsible for gun violence in Portland,” said Steven T. Mygrant, Chief of the Narcotics and Criminal Enterprises Unit of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

These convictions cannot undo the damage that has been done but we hope it sends a clear message that we will continue to pursue the most violent and persistent offenders and hold them accountable for their blatant disregard for human life and the safety of our communities,” said Kieran L. Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Portland Field Office.

As part of the government’s ongoing investigation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office, several other Hoover members face pending federal charges or have been convicted and sentenced.

