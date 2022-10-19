Washington County responds to homeless camp concerns in Aloha

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Neighbors in Aloha recently expressed their concern about problems created by a growing homeless camp, and now FOX 12 is learning more about Washington County’s efforts to respond to homelessness.

The camp is about half the size of a football field and is located on Southwest Shaw Street, across from the Edwards Center.

“We recognize encampments are not a permanent solution, and truly, the permanent solution to homelessness is housing, and that’s why we’ve worked on housing over 500 people the last year,” Emily Roots, a representative from Washington County Homeless Services, said.

Roots met FOX 12 at the site on Tuesday. She says the camp is one of several assessed for health and safety every other week. Depending on its assessment, resources are provided such as porta potties and regular clean-ups.

Since last week, FOX 12 has noticed dumpsters have been placed near the camp, allowing campers to clear some things out voluntarily.

“If that kind of fails, then we kind of look at, ‘Okay, do we need to temporarily vacate the camp and do a larger cleanup?’ We’re in the monitoring stage right now,” Roots said.

Adding to the controversy, according to neighbors, is a sign within the camp that reads, “No Camping.”

“If you’re not going to enforce the law, why tell anyone what the law is? Why not just say, ‘Go ahead, do whatever you wanna do,’” said Wesley Renzama, who lives near the homeless camp.

The county says ultimately, it can’t fully remove the camp because of a specific court decision.

“Because of the Martin v. Boise court case ruling that essentially states if we don’t have an adequate shelter location to send people to, they are allowed to camp on public property,” Roots said.

As of now, the county says it’s doing its best and asks neighbors for patience and compassion.

“Well, how long is patience and compassion supposed to go? You tell me. Is it six months, is is a month, is it a year, or is it 10 years? How long is it,” Renzama asked Roots.

The county says it does not want to be pitted against the community, as it is a community issue.

