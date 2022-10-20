6 Texans charged with impersonating DEA agents, robbery in southern Oregon

MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV) - Six Texas men were indicted Thursday in Medford for impersonating DEA agents and attempting to rob a southern Oregon marijuana producer, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon.

According to court documents, the six suspects traveled from San Antonio, Texas to Oregon in late February, staying in multiple hotels.

Once they arrived in Oregon, the suspects posed for a group photo in a hotel room dressed in their DEA outfits and holding firearms.

In the afternoon of March 12, police responded to a rural address in Josephine County after reports of an armed robbery.

Minutes later, police found the gate across the residence driveway closed and past that, two empty vehicles with their engines running and all their doors open. Police said they also saw multiple people running toward the back of the property.

Victims at the residence said armed men dressed in DEA attire and body armor used zip ties and duct tape to restrain several of the victims.

After searching the buildings and property, police said they found numerous plastic totes filled with packages of marijuana in the garage and outbuildings, as well as in the vehicles. Nearly all the buildings on the property appeared to be broken into.

Police also said they found body armor, badges, firearms, ammunition and shell casings dumped along a path near the rear of the property. The badges looked like those carried by DEA agents.

Following an investigation, police found records of the suspects travel from Texas and seized photos and text message conversations in which the suspects discussed robbery plans.

Local authorities arrested 19-year-old Alan Jaasiel Lopez of San Antonio the same day as the robbery in Josephine County. On Oct. 14, after being transferred to federal custody, he first appeared in federal court and remains detained.

On Oct. 6, 21-year-old Nevin Cuevas Morales and 20-year-old Michael Ray Acuna, both of San Antonio, were found and arrested in San Antonio. One week later, on Oct. 13, 22-year-old Jose Manuel Lopez and 20-year-old Juan Carlos Conchas were also arrested in San Antonio. All four suspects appeared in federal court in the Western District of Texas and were detained pending transfer to the District of Oregon.

Police are still looking for 19-year-old Jordan Allen Gammage of San Antonio, and said they believe he is in the San Antonio area.

The six suspects are charged with conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana, and using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm in a drug trafficking crime.

