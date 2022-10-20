All evacuation zones removed for Nakia Creek Fire

CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - All evacuation zones that were issued Sunday for the Nakia Creek Fire have been removed, Clark Regional Emergency Services (CRESA) announced Thursday.

As of Thursday morning, the wildfire was estimated to be 1,918 acres, an increase of just 49 acres since Wednesday morning. Officials said the fire is now 23% contained.

Visibility improved on Wednesday, allowing air resources to be used to fight the wildfire. Officials said air resources were able to focus on hot spots in steep, hard-to-reach areas of the fire.

CRESA sent out a message Thursday to people impacted by the fire evacuation zones that those zones have been removed. Officials said the fire is still active and parts of the area will remain closed while crews are on scene.

The wildfire, which began on Oct. 9 about nine miles from Camas, has been determined to be human caused. The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office asked for the public’s help Monday identifying persons and a vehicle of interest.

