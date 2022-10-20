Classic novel ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ comes alive on stage at Portland’s Keller Auditorium

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – The classic American novel “To Kill a Mockingbird” has been adapter for stage – this time by famed TV writer Aaron Sorkin.

The touring Broadway show’s lead actor is Richard Thomas a film, TV and theatre veteran himself! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with the cast to learn more about the production and how a few cast members have special ties to Oregon.

To pick up your tickets, head to Broadway in Portland’s website.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.