Classic novel ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ comes alive on stage at Portland’s Keller Auditorium

The classic American novel "To Kill a Mockingbird" has been adapter for stage – this time by famed TV writer Aaron Sorkin.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:00 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – The classic American novel “To Kill a Mockingbird” has been adapter for stage – this time by famed TV writer Aaron Sorkin.

The touring Broadway show’s lead actor is Richard Thomas a film, TV and theatre veteran himself! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with the cast to learn more about the production and how a few cast members have special ties to Oregon.

To pick up your tickets, head to Broadway in Portland’s website.

