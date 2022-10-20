Cleaning gutters and raking leaves: Local homeowners prepare for long-awaited rain.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After months of no rain, the rainy season may finally begin this weekend. Some homeowners in southeast Portland spent Wednesday afternoon preparing.

“I bring all my lawn furniture in and empty out the gutters,” said Stan Arrigotti. “I’ll probably end up doing it twice because I have this huge tree. It dumps leaves into my gutter all year, especially in the fall.”

Arrigotti said he helped his neighbor clean their gutters last year.

“I saw they were overflowing and I had the ladder out,” Arrigotti said. “It was easy. For my home, if I don’t they overflow and that causes leakage in my basement and that’s no fun. I try to get it before it overflows. You don’t want to do it when it’s already raining, which is usually when I end up doing it.”

A few blocks away, Norma Dulin busted out the leaf scoops to clean around her front yard.

“Best leaf picker uppers ever!” said Dulin, a gardening and landscaping coach. “Once it starts raining the leaves get all slippery and people fall, especially the elderly people walking down the street. So yeah, just trimming things up. This time of year you don’t want to take up all the leaves though because they’re habitats for insects and things.”

Jeff Conklin, owner of Reflections Gutter & Window Cleaning, recommends roof blows, gutter cleaning and moss treatment ahead of the rainy season.

“The two most important things I would do is to make sure you have a good foundation and your roof is solid,” Conklin said. “What I mean by that is roof blows are important every year because those dead pine needles that fall during the summer those collect on your roof and if you have a chance to blow them off then the spores can’t generate the moss that grows over the winter time. We do roof blows to prevent that and then behind that we have a moss treatment.”

Conklin said he’s noticed more dead pine needles this year following the longer stretch of dry weather.

“There’s more debris in you gutters and it’s important to get your gutters cleaned because if the water doesn’t go down the down spout, then you’re probably going to have water damage because it could flow into areas that it shouldn’t. If you do not live in trees once a year is fine. You will want to scoop that debris - the mud, muck, sand, leaves – you want to keep it dry because if it doesn’t dry out, it will rust faster and can shorten the life of your gutter.”

Conklin also recommends faucet covers during the colder months so the lines don’t freeze. He said he’s prepared for an influx of calls once the rain starts on Friday.

