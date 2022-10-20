Deputies investigating deadly crash involving motorcyclist in Multnomah County

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred near Boring Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office tweeted about the crash just after 1 p.m. The crash near Southeast 282nd Avenue and Southeast Orient Drive involved a motorcyclist and several vehicles. At least one person has died.

The intersection of SE 282nd and SE Orient, as well as nearby roads, may be closed for several hours during the crash investigation. People are being asked to avoid the area.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new details are released.

