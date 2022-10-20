Improving air quality through Friday morning, then turning rainy

It’s another hazy/smoky afternoon in the lowlands…but still warm. Clouds are passing over as a dry cold front moves through.

FIRE SMOKE

Air quality has improved SLIGHTLY since this morning. All of the metro area is in the UNHEALTHY category instead of spots that were into the VERY UNHEALTHY category this morning. We expect slow improvement through the evening as this front passes overhead. We have seen DRAMATIC improvement just west and north of the metro area as a clean northwest wind has come up the Columbia River and over the Coast Range. We will see of some of that wind makes it into the metro area the next few hours. The good news is that new fire smoke is now being shunted eastward into the Cascades. Basically the supply of new fire smoke is now pointed away from us.

Air quality should continue to improve tomorrow as a wet weather system arrives and we should have totally clean air by tomorrow evening. Saturday and Sunday we’ll be breathing lots of fresh air!

A Pacific weather system moves inland the 2nd half of tomorrow; we’ll start dry but then turn wet by late morning. Expect a rainy afternoon and evening commute. High school football games will likely see rain coming and going at times.

Portland's 3 Day Forecast (kptv)

Saturday we’ll see plenty of showers mixed in with sunny breaks. There’s a slight chance of a thunderstorm mixed in with the showers. After dry weather Sunday we see a couple more systems Monday and Tuesday. None of these are strong, so wind won’t be an issue.

Some snow will fall in the Cascades Saturday and Saturday night. Up to 6″ is likely at Timberline with much less at the passes. Roads may turn briefly slushy over the passes Saturday at times, along with frozen icy spots early Sunday morning.

There’s no sign of stormy weather in the next 7 days.

